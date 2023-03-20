Create New Account
Rally in New York in Support of Trump - Supporters are Threatening Mass Protests Across The Country if the Biden Gang Dares to Arrest Trump.
Rally in New York in support of Trump. His supporters are threatening mass protests across the country if the Biden gang dares to arrest him. What kind of crisis this can lead to can be clearly seen in the example of Pakistan, where attempts to arrest ex-premier Imran Khan, alienated from power, led to months of political crisis and periodic clashes between the police and supporters of Imran Khan, who gathers hundreds of thousands of people to his rallies.

New York is gathering security officials in anticipation of protests from Trump supporters in the event of his arrest on Tuesday. People are already rallying outside Trump Tower in support of the 45th president

