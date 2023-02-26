Airplanes stuck in Mid Air: Snap Shots of Glitches from the Matrix Grid

Sources: Is this big plane HOVERING??? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zsi0yqQ1ep4
Frozen helicopter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cQuCBiziY8c
Plane Stopped, Simulation Glitch @jenniferireneotto tiktok https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17eAZMnF_yw
Matrix Fails: Part 15 - Plane frozen in the sky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElZDpnBE3wY
Quantas Jet stuck mid air not flying. glitch in the matrix. 4th Fed 2023 5.30pm https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=seocqaG3K6I
Plane stays still in mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0_qxfe3fLAI
A ✈ "AIRPLANE ✈ SEEN "STUCK IN "MID- AIR" BY ANOTHER PLANES "PASSENGER 2019!!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSCNky6ckfs
Glitch in the Phoenix Matrix (plane suspended mid-air) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYZjCK3fwME
Plane stuck midair Glitching https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UnzUFASlHM
Plane Frozen In Mid-Air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MqBgCg61bxw
Airplane stuck in mid-air Boise ID Sept 16 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCvrjA4RAkA
Plane floating!!!! Glitch in matrix?! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZGl8rNs_Lwc
Glitch in the matrix ( plane not moving in the sky) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6_9OMRVNZM
Plane stuck in mid air over New Jersey https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ241jCjot4
Matrix glitch plane just stuck up there... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amp5Ksm4FoQ
Aeroplane stuck / Frozen at mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGltOigOykI
Plane Stuck In Mid [email protected] tiktok https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIKQZgWUIWc
This plane stuck in mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7nvNBrAFO8
Plane stopped in mid air, just hovering! ? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IZcIoNuhFjY
Planes frozen in mid air Scottsdale Arizona https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfqmE14QlvI
Glitch in the matrix? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33znG0Gjy0M
Glitch in the Matrix Tik Tok https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sy8dQjzYixU
Airplane stuck in the air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a55K8g4KGBg
Plane frozen in mid air https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDpn9B7NCK4
Airplane stuck it sky glitch I 95 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LC7z8L7cg5k
Glitch in the matrix! Plane in the sky is not moving... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znZdNhmJinw
plane just hovering... not moving an inch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGmK_NZT_cc
Airplane Stuck In Mid Air (Proof That We Live In A Simulation) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Imr2dOXOOEU
AIRPLANE NOT MOVING IN MID AIR https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BWAEVuEcJ-c
Frozen plane in the sky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzSI-rlbwZ4
FURTHER INFORMATION:
