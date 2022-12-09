Create New Account
The Shadow State: A Feature Documentary By The Epoch Times (Nov 29, 2022)
government,“The Shadow State,” a feature documentary by The Epoch Times, takes a deep dive inside the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) industry, an emerging multitrillion-dollar power structure that unites governments with corporations in the march toward a brave new world of climate and social justice. See how it works, what its goals are, and who is driving it. Will this new global alliance bring us a cleaner, more peaceful, more equitable future, or will it bring shortages, poverty, and political instability? Will this partnership of government with banking and tech giants deliver prosperity and freedom, or will it control our lives in ways that 20th-century totalitarians only dreamed of? https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-shadow-state-documentary_4877950.html

climate changesocialsocial justiceenvironmentalgovernancegovernmentsshadow state

