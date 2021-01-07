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Jeffrey Prather-BREAKING-06January2021-False Flag DC Capital Breached
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2006 views • January 07, 2021
False Flag underway. Regain Initiative. Far-Near recognition signals. More violence at dark. Re-establish narrative control. Need to ID People, Passwords. Washington DC is behind enemy lines. Expect Violence at Sunset. Get control of the narrative. Change your location, Put out Rally points, Film, Planted Evidence, ID Trucks, Expect Police Raids without Warrants. Keep a good chain of evidence. Deep State is very scared.
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