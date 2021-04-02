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Coronavirus Vaccine is an Abomination of God's Creation
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101 views • April 02, 2021
This video is the truth about the coronavirus vaccines and the fact that they are a culmination of Bill Gates' idea to try to eliminate "God" from the genetic code. Are you not clued in to the moderna "changing the software of humanity" and what it really means? This 060606 patented shot is the abomination of God's creation and he is judging the planet. First the hurricanes when it was being developed, then the snow storms to hinder the distribution, now flooding and tornadoes to stop administration. What else does God have to do to get your attention?
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