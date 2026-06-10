Spielberg Says ‘Disclosure Day’ Movie Will Shake Your Faith In God-JUNE 10 2026

Now here’s a little wrinkle to the new Steven Spielberg ‘Disclosure Day’ movie that almost no one is talking about. Spielberg says the movie narrative takes the position of the Roman Catholic Church to prepare people to welcome UFOs and aliens into our global society. Remember that Vatican announcement some years back when Pope Francis said when aliens arrive, the Catholic Church will baptize them? Well, hello there! Steven Spielberg and the Vatican in an end times bed together, who knew? Now you know. You won’t hear this on any other Podcast, so buckle up. “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.” 2 Corinthians 11:14 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, back in 2014, Pope Francis stunningly said Rome would be open to baptizing Martians when they showed up. Now Steven Spielberg is rolling out a UFO disclosure film with a Roman Catholic nun character and theological questions about God, creation, and intelligent life beyond earth based on Roman Catholic doctrine and teachings. Hollywood and the Vatican are not accidentally walking down the same road — they are rehearsing the same end-times script. Amos asks “Can two walk together except they be agreed?” They cannot. This Friday, Steven Spielberg gives the world the gospel of the coming Antichrist as Rome gets ready to sprinkle the aliens upon their arrive. And this lost world, already primed by decades of UFO and extreterrestrial conditioning, will call it revelation while the Bible openly calls it deception, and warns us not to fall for it. Christian, you have no idea how deep this rabbit hole goes, but today, you’re going to find out!