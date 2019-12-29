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WILL FUKUSHIMA BE A GLOBAL DISASTER?
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66 views • December 29, 2019
Radiation levels inside the Fukushima nuclear power plant, damaged by that tsunami nearly 8 years ago, is now at the highest point since this disaster. Experts believe that melted fuel is now leaking inside the plant nearly daily causing radiation levels high enough to kill a human being. Nearly 300 tons of radioactive water is dumped in the Pacific Ocean each and every day. Radiation levels have reached 530 sieverts per hour and 4 sievert can already kill a human being. The amount of radioactive water dumped in the ocean will contaminate the whole Pacific Ocean and marine life will suffer the most.
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