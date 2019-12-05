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Matt Shea: State Rep Targeted Like Trump By Dems & Press
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15 views • December 05, 2019
Why is international media targeting a state representative in Washington state? Matt Shea, VoteShea.com, joins to rebut the media’s public slander & the Democrat’s secret Star Chamber proceedings, spending $120,000 to investigate him and keeping the report secret from both him and his lawyer. Sound familiar? It’s become standard procedure against their political enemies.
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