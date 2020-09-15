© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Victormarx This video filmed in 1969 will shock you
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
175 views • September 15, 2020
No wonder we're in the mess we're in. They infiltrated the 'higher' education faculties and brainwashed a couple of generations on covert, on into down right obvious Communist philosophies.
Heaven help us all, indeed. That's the only place that will give us what we need to defeat and rid our societies of this scourge!
Heaven help us all, indeed. That's the only place that will give us what we need to defeat and rid our societies of this scourge!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.