TV star destroyed by VAXX, pushing CANCER VAXX

"At 19-years-old, just weeks after finishing her freshman year of college, actress Miranda McKeon heard the words, “you have breast cancer.”

Miranda felt a small lump in her breast and was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer, meaning it had already spread to lymph nodes. The actress spent the next several months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgeries.

Miranda is not what we think of when we think about breast cancer. But, this disease is no longer our grandmothers’ disease. More and more young people are being diagnosed with breast cancer every day.

Breast cancer doesn’t care:

💛 how old you are

💛 how successful you are (Miranda is an actress best known for her role in the Netflix show Anne with an E)

💛 how much life you have left to live

Instead of being carefree & having fun with friends, Miranda was doing egg retrievals to preserve her fertility, putting herself into menopause at 19 and struggling with the insecurities that come along with going bald in college.

Earlier this month, she told People Magazine, “I hated going to frat parties in a wig.” Who wouldn’t hate that? We shouldn’t have to worry. But we do. I met Miranda a few weeks ago when we went on the Today Show together. We talked about those worries and fears. Fears of recurrence. Living along the statistic that 20%-30% of women will have a recurrence that’s metastatic.

Miranda deserved a shot not worried. A shot at normalcy. At having a family. And at living a long, healthy life.

1 in 8 women in the U.S. will get breast cancer. Miranda is the 1 in 8. I’m the 1 in 8. We have a shot at changing that statistic. And you have a shot at being a part of the change.

So here is what I’m asking:

💛Tag 8 of your friends in the comments of these Give Us A Shot videos. Ask what they want a shot at in life.

💛Record your own video and tell us what you want a shot at. Your voice will get heard.

💛 Share about the hope of cancer vaccines with all your friends and family.

Together, we can have a shot at all of it.

With love and HOPE,

Kristen

#giveusashot #cancervaccinecoalition #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #breastcancervaccines #CVC"

October 31, 2024

https://www.instagramDOTcom/cancervaccinecoalition/reel/DBzNBOOysqy/

