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Did everyone Miss this? Proof of child torture at Epstein Island implicating Bill Gates?
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1422 views • May 27, 2021
Did everyone Miss this? Proof of child torture at Epstein Island implicating Bill Gates?
Why the FUCK isn't this guy in jail yet?
Clipped from: https://www.brighteon.com/71ea3fc3-1e1c-49d7-bdbf-d1e0e40c2cf0 Part Ten: The Sequel (Part 10)
Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections
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Why the FUCK isn't this guy in jail yet?
Clipped from: https://www.brighteon.com/71ea3fc3-1e1c-49d7-bdbf-d1e0e40c2cf0 Part Ten: The Sequel (Part 10)
Bill Gates Buying Shares of Companies of Control & Epstein Connections
My Links:
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[E-Mail] [email protected]
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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