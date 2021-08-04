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SICK: Girl Who Was Touched by Creeper Joe Biden on Camera CONFIRMS he Groped Her and Pinched Her Nipple #MeToo (2021-8-4)
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386 views • August 04, 2021
Six years later, Maria Piacesi is finally speaking out. Citizen journalist Jonathan Pasetti recently shared screenshots of a conversation he had with Maria Piacesi on social media app Tik Tok where she admits that President Joe Biden pinched her nipple. The teenager has since deleted her comments however the screenshots still exist.
“Did Joe Biden pinch you?” asked Pasetti asked on Tik Tok.
“Yes,” confirmed Maria Piacesi.
“Did Joe Biden pinch you?” asked Pasetti asked on Tik Tok.
“Yes,” confirmed Maria Piacesi.
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