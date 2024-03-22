❗️The moment gunmen breach the entrance to Crocus City Hall shopping Centre in north west Moscow killing security guards and innocent bystanders in cold blood.

⚡️ Horrible footage of the first seconds of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, two attackers in camouflage shoot people in the corridor, one of them is armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

It is reported that after the shooting, an explosion occurred in the building.

⚡️The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moscow and the Moscow region has introduced the Zarya plan. All personnel must arrive at work within an hour, including those who have days off.

Everyone must be armed and equipped.