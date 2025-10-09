Feminist Death Threats: The Anti-Equality Revolution - A Conversation with Erin Pizzey

You may have seen reports that Erin Pizzey died a few days ago. This is not the case but currently Erin Pizzey is unwell and in end-of-life care. Her family request prayers as they go through this time.





Please join me in celebrating her life's work of fighting domestic violence against women AND men in my remastered 2014 interview with Ms. Pizzey, "Feminist Death Threats."





Stefan Molyneux interviews Erin Pizzey, founder of the first domestic violence shelter, as she discusses her challenging upbringing and the societal ignorance of domestic violence. They challenge victim narratives, critique radical feminism’s impact, and advocate for addressing family dynamics through therapy. Their conversation highlights the need for open dialogue and shared accountability to foster meaningful change in domestic violence discussions.





