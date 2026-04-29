Trump gets green light for war with Cuba - Senate caved yesterday

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Senate caves — Trump gets green light for Cuba (video from yesterday, April 28)
US Senate Republicans once again fell in line behind their cult leader, Demented Don — rejecting a bill that would have forced him to seek congressional approval before launching yet another war, this time against Cuba.
❌ The vote makes one thing clear: restraint is not on the agenda.
⚔️ Republicans argued that the US is not engaged in “hostilities” with Cuba, dismissing the measure as unnecessary — while Democrats countered that the ongoing US energy blockade itself amounts to “hostilities” under the War Powers Act.
👑 Trump has already made his intentions plain: after Iran, “Cuba’s next.”
💀 And as the Epstein class in Washington cheers on endless wars abroad, the consequences are already visible — tens of thousands left without critical medical care as power outages cripple Cuba’s healthcare system.
☠️ Same script. New target.