X22 REPORT Ep. 3060a - The People Have Spoken, No To The GND, Currency Battle Accelerates

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3060a - May 2, 2023

The People Have Spoken, No To The GND, Currency Battle Accelerates

The [WEF] is now pushing the food shortages, but they are not food shortages, they are trying to force us to eat bugs. The people in the EU are now pushing back saying we are not going to eat bugs or go along with the GND. The currency battle has been accelerated, the BRICS and the Private Western Central bank, the [CBDC] will fail in the end.



