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Do Not Get Vaccinated or You Will be Damned!
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338 views • September 25, 2021
My young son has the guts to say what no one else has said. Out of the mouth of babes. Better listen, it's here, now. Thanks to my son for his super editing skills with video and audio. He's the one that does mix down as well as special FX for me. Thanks Charis! PS..I was performing a piece on the organ that Charis wrote last year on my newest vid.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
Mark Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.
Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.
Mark Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.
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