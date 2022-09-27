Putin Gives Edward Snowden Russian Citizenship | EP 3138-6PM









On Monday, Russian state media is out with an explosive headline and new development regarding Snowden’s fate: “Putin signs decree granting Snowden Russian citizenship,” according to state-run RIA Novosti. TASS too is reporting that Putin has given Edward Snowden Russian citizenship.

Per the official Russian presidential decree…

“In accordance with paragraph ‘a’ of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, I decide: to accept the following persons in the citizenship of the Russian Federation: Edward Joseph Snowden, born June 21, 1983, in the United States of America.”

This is absolutely huge development and big and hugely consequential Kremlin thumb in the eye to Washington at a moment the two sides are inching closer to direct confrontation and war in Ukraine.

Special Guests:

