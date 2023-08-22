INCITING FIRE: Canadian Police ARE BLOCKING Food & Vital Supplies & Local Firefighters FORBIDDEN

Don't back down Canada. Film the cops and all there terrible excuses for these crimes against humanity. Today will be a big day for those trying to deliver supplies and put out fires.

Checkout this instagram channel for more on this front: https://www.instagram.com/beteased/

Mirrored - Tim Truth

Support links for Tim Truth (thank you to all the supporters!):

Easy to do one time tips via https://rokfin.com/timtruth or https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b

https://timtruth.substack.com/subscribe

https://subscribestar.com/timtruth



