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66) Hardell and Pall's points about 5G (Estonia, may 4, 2019)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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57 views • November 25, 2020
Hardell and Pall's points about 5G (Estonia, may 4, 2019) | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 06/12/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yRbFTEVxWAs

Presentations of:
» Lennart Hardell, from 07:12'' to 18:53''
» Martin Pall, from 19:15'' to 28:30''

From the public hearing about 5G, Parliament of Estonia,(Full video):
5G tehnoloogiast, may 4, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa26y5nbVOU

PAPER ABOUT IT:
Hardell, Lennart. Notes on parliament hearing in Tallinn, Estonia June 4, 2019 as regards the deployment of the fifth generation, 5G, of wireless communication.
Received September 4, 2019; Accepted November 14, 2019
https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/wasj.2019.28
Keywords
healthemfchildrenschool5gfrequencyspacechemtrailwirelessmicrowaveswi-fidnamartin pallharmfulexposuremobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastsnon-ionizingpulsed emflennart hardell
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