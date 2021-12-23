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CDC is a Very Corrupt Agency
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"When there's censorship, somebody's trying to cover something up, and it's bad and it's stinky. And that's what's going on, and I'm sick of it . . . This is not about a virus."
"When there's censorship, somebody's trying to cover something up, and it's bad and it's stinky. And that's what's going on, and I'm sick of it . . . This is not about a virus."
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