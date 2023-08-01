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My Chicken Dissolved 🐔??? August 1st 2023 11:35am
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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766 views • August 02, 2023

The chicken chunks in my mega bowl dissolved... What is going on? Has this happened to anybody else?


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

David Albert Yates UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVd0Oe2uBvXWlTBomcg7A/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

Valerich77

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/valerich77/videos?page=1

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS

Please Help our battle

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https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos


Keywords
vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21dewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoax
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