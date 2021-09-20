MAN SAYS THEY KILLED HIS SON WITH THE COVID VACCINE. THEY LIED TO HIM ABOUT ITS SAFETY (MIRRORED)Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-Sad. However, parents bear responsibility in this also. You cannot let the government murder your child. Governments lie about EVERYTHING. More videos you may have missed but would like to see:She quits her job over the PA system at Walmart. Epic. ROFL. The boss is a pervert?Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenesThe Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & IvermectinCERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTEDNurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to DiePatients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinatedMURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in lawListen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITYOne Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention ToLESSCategory News & PoliticsSensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over