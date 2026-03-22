The Best SUNplement to Take to Counter Glyphosate/"Roundup"'s Effects (That Results in $0 EXPENSIVE PEE/URINE!)

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Super shallow-dive video going over how if you just get full-spectrum, UNfiltered SUNlight hitting your eyes & skin and obey your body's natural circadian rhythms, you won't have to take so much (or ANY) of the ~80 to ~95+% of dietary supplements that are just EXPEN$IVE PEE!
All of the things mentioned are conveniently located all on 1 document at
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
To learn how to be your own utility co. watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
Learn about glyphosate that is likely depleting U of essential minerals & destroying your good gut bacteria by reading a copy of my “Glyphosate Testing, Prevention, & Detoxing” e-Guide @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/
https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
or
https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics
(not mentioned)
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore