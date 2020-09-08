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20200908 - DESMUNTEM LA GENOCIDA “OPERACIÓ CORONAVIRUS”
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14 views • October 18, 2020
8 de setembre de 2020
DESMUNTEM LA GENOCIDA “OPERACIÓ CORONAVIRUS”
i simultàniament instaurem nosaltres el nostre
NOU•ANTIC ORDRE MUNDIAL
AL SERVEI DE MÉS DEL 99% DE LA POBLACIÓ (N•AOM+99%)
Lluís Botinas, investigador independent, impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA i president de Plural-21. En particular sobre salut, autor de llibre publicat https://plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si... i del no-publicat https://plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si... Més informació: https://lagotacatalana.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/lluisbotinas @lluisbotinas
DESMUNTEM LA GENOCIDA “OPERACIÓ CORONAVIRUS”
i simultàniament instaurem nosaltres el nostre
NOU•ANTIC ORDRE MUNDIAL
AL SERVEI DE MÉS DEL 99% DE LA POBLACIÓ (N•AOM+99%)
Lluís Botinas, investigador independent, impulsor de LA GOTA CATALANA i president de Plural-21. En particular sobre salut, autor de llibre publicat https://plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si... i del no-publicat https://plural-21.org/desmontar-el-si... Més informació: https://lagotacatalana.wordpress.com/ https://twitter.com/lluisbotinas @lluisbotinas
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