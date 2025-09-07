Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist opposing authoritarianism, discusses the untimely death of Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and author of Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal (2022). Dr. Sansone also urges viewers to download, share and look to implement his bill into their governmental submissions process - The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act - which recognises that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non-enforcement. He urges its adoption by Western governments.
Links:
Dr. Joseph Sansone on Substack: https://www.josephsansone.com
Dr. Joseph Sansone on X/Twitter: https://x.com/PhdSansone
The 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act': https://www.josephsansone.com/p/i-am-going-to-war-will-you-join-me
Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act': https://www.josephsansone.com/p/canada-australia-new-zealand-and
Explosive Peer Reviewed Journal Article "The virus (and vaccine)......violation of the Biological Weapons Convention!”: https://www.josephsansone.com/p/explosive-peer-reviewed-journal-article
Douglas Macgregor Interviews Dr. Francis Boyle, Expert On BioWeapons Treaties And Military Use: https://rumble.com/v520cfu-douglas-macgregor-interviews-dr.-francis-boyle-expert-on-bioweapons-treatie.html
Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal by Dr. Francis Boyle: https://www.amazon.com.au/Resisting-Medical-Tyranny-COVID-19-Mandates/dp/1957807121
