Dr. Joseph Sansone on Dr. Francis Boyle’s Death and The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act
FreeNZ
FreeNZ
1 day ago

Dr. Joseph Sansone, a psychotherapist opposing authoritarianism, discusses the untimely death of Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and author of Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal (2022). Dr. Sansone also urges viewers to download, share and look to implement his bill into their governmental submissions process - The mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act - which recognises that the mRNA nanoparticle injections are already illegal according to existing law. It also creates a criminal and civil penalty for non-enforcement. He urges its adoption by Western governments.


Links:

Dr. Joseph Sansone on Substack: https://www.josephsansone.com

Dr. Joseph Sansone on X/Twitter: https://x.com/PhdSansone


The 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act': https://www.josephsansone.com/p/i-am-going-to-war-will-you-join-me


Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and United Kingdom versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act': https://www.josephsansone.com/p/canada-australia-new-zealand-and


Explosive Peer Reviewed Journal Article "The virus (and vaccine)......violation of the Biological Weapons Convention!”: https://www.josephsansone.com/p/explosive-peer-reviewed-journal-article


Douglas Macgregor Interviews Dr. Francis Boyle, Expert On BioWeapons Treaties And Military Use: https://rumble.com/v520cfu-douglas-macgregor-interviews-dr.-francis-boyle-expert-on-bioweapons-treatie.html


Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the COVID-19 Mandates Are Criminal by Dr. Francis Boyle: https://www.amazon.com.au/Resisting-Medical-Tyranny-COVID-19-Mandates/dp/1957807121


vaccinesnewspoliticspodcastgovernmentusabioweaponspfizercovidmrna
