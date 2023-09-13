Create New Account
Family Saved Dad's Life By Finally Sneaking Him Ivermectin During 200-Day COVID Hospitalization
(Sep 11, 2023) Yet another horrible American hospital just murdering their own patients for money. Shannon Fletcher details how she and her siblings finally took matters into their own hands and saved their dads life.


https://rumble.com/v3golso-family-says-they-saved-dads-life-by-sneaking-him-ivermectin-during-200-day-.html

