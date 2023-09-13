Family Saved Dad's Life By Finally Sneaking Him Ivermectin During 200-Day COVID Hospitalization
37 views
•
Published a day ago
•
(Sep 11, 2023) Yet another horrible American hospital just murdering their own patients for money. Shannon Fletcher details how she and her siblings finally took matters into their own hands and saved their dads life.
https://rumble.com/v3golso-family-says-they-saved-dads-life-by-sneaking-him-ivermectin-during-200-day-.html
Keywords
corruptionamericahospitalscovidkidney failureventilatorivermectinremdesivirkilling for cashmurdering for moneyliz collinshannon fletcherdavid dentz
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos