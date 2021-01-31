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“You will own nothing, and you will be happy”? | The Great Reset
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250 views • January 31, 2021
Russell Brand - 30 Jan 2021
This week, the World Economic Forum reprised its annual meeting, albeit virtually, organised around “The Great Reset,” its effort to rethink the global economy. How do we separate the various conspiracy theories associated with the WEF from the genuinely dangerous ideas lurking beneath its stated agenda?
This week, the World Economic Forum reprised its annual meeting, albeit virtually, organised around “The Great Reset,” its effort to rethink the global economy. How do we separate the various conspiracy theories associated with the WEF from the genuinely dangerous ideas lurking beneath its stated agenda?
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