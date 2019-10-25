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Husky Pouting Because I Told Her No
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25 views • October 25, 2019
Husky Pouting Because I Told Her No
Monroe and Tonka jumped in the pool and Monroe chewed up her blower the other day so she had to stay in the kitchen and garage with me while she dried off some. She popped the gate to get on the couch but I told her no so she went to the garage and did this..............lol ❤️😊👍! Thank you SO much for Watching and Commenting :)! Please Follow and watch for more videos!
Monroe and Tonka jumped in the pool and Monroe chewed up her blower the other day so she had to stay in the kitchen and garage with me while she dried off some. She popped the gate to get on the couch but I told her no so she went to the garage and did this..............lol ❤️😊👍! Thank you SO much for Watching and Commenting :)! Please Follow and watch for more videos!
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