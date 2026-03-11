Smoke rises over the Omani port of Salalah after drones targeted oil storage tanks.

Adding:

Foreign Ministry of Oman:

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God preserve and protect him, received a phone call from Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments and the current situation, as well as efforts being made to reduce escalation. His Majesty affirmed the Sultanate of Oman’s neutral stance and its dissatisfaction with and condemnation of the ongoing attacks targeting its territory, stressing that Oman is taking all necessary measures to preserve its security and stability.

Both sides also emphasized the need to stop the escalation and to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy in order to spare the region the consequences of war that threaten the security and stability of states.

Adding:

The New York Times reports that a girls’ school in Iran was struck by the U.S. military, citing sources familiar with the initial findings of a military investigation.

According to the report, the February 28 strike resulted from a targeting error. U.S. forces were aiming at a nearby Iranian base, but the school building had previously been part of that facility.

CENTCOM officers reportedly generated strike coordinates using outdated intelligence data provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency.

At least 175 people were killed, most of them children.

Adding:

A senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard official, Ali Fadavi, responded to statements by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting the war is nearing its end, mocking: "Since yesterday, Trump has been personally asking to declare a ceasefire. If the enemy were winning the war, he would not be calling on the whole world to mediate to declare a ceasefire." He added that "the Americans should expect new surprises in the coming days."

Adding: Staff at Standard Chartered and Citi in Dubai were abruptly ordered to leave their workplaces today. (It was posted, Iran will start striking Banks) Cynthia