They're Going To Take It Out On You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s not the working class that elected Madman.
It’s the credentialed class that are unhappy their dreams didn’t pan out.
The new left thrives on ideas that excite children of privilege.
Those ideas are all they have since the policies always fail.
Now they can’t afford what they so demand.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (6 November 2025)