They're Going To Take It Out On You

It’s not the working class that elected Madman.

It’s the credentialed class that are unhappy their dreams didn’t pan out.

The new left thrives on ideas that excite children of privilege.

Those ideas are all they have since the policies always fail.

Now they can’t afford what they so demand.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (6 November 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6384771732112