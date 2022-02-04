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Where’s the evidence? Reporter demands State Dept. to reveal Russian false flag proof
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70 views • February 04, 2022
The Biden White House claims that Russia is planning a false flag operation to justify a military invasion of Ukraine. The accusation was made by US State Department spokesman Ned Price who said Russia is scheming to release a video of a fake attack that it will use to blame Ukraine. An Associated Press reporter challenged Mr. Price to produce the evidence of the fake video, but the State Department spokesman talked around the reporter’s challenge. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/4/22
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