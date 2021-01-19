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Exposing The Elephant in the Bible Conspiracy
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131 views • January 19, 2021
Of all the most uncomfortable Bible teachings, there is one that stands out as being the most important thing any of us can do if we want to follow the footsteps of Jesus and his early followers. This teaching is so uncomfortable... so hated... so feared, that no church in the world today is willing to even recognize its existence. It is, without a doubt, the elephant in the Bible. Are you willing to hear this teaching today? And more importantly, are you willing to obey it?
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