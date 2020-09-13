Councillor Paddy Hogg Arrested And Charged For Holding 5/09/2020 Anti-Lockdown Protest

In a shocking turn, Patrick 'Paddy' Scott Hogg was arrested on Thursday 10th September 2020 not just for organising a small pop-up anti-lockdown protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh from 10am BST onwards that day but for hosting the 5th September 2020 larger anti-lockdown protest on a grassy area close to the entrance of the Scottish Parliament where I got to speak after the main speakers including Malcom Kendrick (Scottish doctor based in Manchester who exposed how doctors were being pressured to label any recent deaths as death due to covid), Richard Ennos (English professor at Edinburgh University) and Delores Cahill (immunologist and member of the Irish Freedom Party) went up to speak. Paddy also got to speak at the event. Paddy happens to be a passionate Robert Burns fan and had taken part in many burns suppers every late January every year and he was elected as a councillor for Cumbernauld South in 2012 before being elected again in the then-newly formed Cumbernauld East Ward in 2017. He formally was a member of the Scottish National Party (SNP) until 2018 when he quit over allegations of bullying in the party. The charges against him are that he conducted both 'unlawful' protests in a 'culpable and reckless' manner. I have a feeling but it’s just my opinion, that someone at the top of either the police or political establishment or both (likely Jason Leitch or someone in North Lanarkshire Council or I could be wrong) pressured the police to place the charge for the 5th September event out of the blue to make themselves look good and intimidate people into submission. He is due to appear in court on 4th December 2020. He helps run a YouTube channel called Community Aware Scotland.#FreePaddyHogg