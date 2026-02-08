Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison time: from orange jumpsuit to country club - clip 1

From orange jumpsuit to country club: Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison upgrade

A recently released video provides an inside look into Ghislaine Maxwell’s routine at Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center before being relocated to a minimum-security prison in Texas, nicknamed “Club Fed,” last year.

📹 The footage, taken by a surveillance camera in July 2020, shows Jeffrey Epstein’s confidante dressed in an orange prison uniform wandering around her cell.

When comparing the Texas prison to her New York one, Maxwell bragged about feeling as though she had “dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” claiming that she was now “much happier.”

