CNN: 911 NO PLANE EVER HIT PENTAGON -- SCRUBBED VIDEO DEFINITIVE PROOF

CNN live on scene early 9-11-01 Pentagon .. no plane anywhere -- moment in history captured
see also Brighteon vids:
WHAT'S OLD IS NEW: 911 1-YR MEMORIAL EYE OF HORUS ON GROUND ZERO; HULK-MACHO TOLD IT '89
https://www.brighteon.com/81a2c2e9-05b5-4b8f-8107-7aaa7907d3ef
911 Towers Built To Fall How They Did It: Pre-Plant Explosives, Thermite Cutters, Drop In Basement:
https://www.brighteon.com/af892be2-e313-4adb-b71b-f713ecca9d9b
source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2025/06/whats-old-is-new-911-1-yr-memorial-eye.html