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Odd Squad Conspiracy Club (Jan. 18, 2021)
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165 views • January 19, 2021
Odd Squad Conspiracy Club discuss the militarization of DC before the pending Biden inauguration, communist coup, Big Tech censorship, c0v!d v@xine, more news, politics, current events.
Recorded: Jan. 18, 2021
* The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html
* Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2)
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
* Fluoride: Poisoning the Well
http://cynthiahodges.com/auriga/pages/fluoride.html
* My favorite sources of info: Mike Adams/Health Ranger, Jeffrey Prather, X22 Report
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily. Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
Recorded: Jan. 18, 2021
* The United States of America is a “Corporation” - DEBUNKED
https://leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com/2021/01/the-united-states-of-america-is.html
* Vaccines and the NWO Depopulation Agenda (Parts 1 & 2)
https://plasticmacca.blogspot.com/2017/09/vaccines-and-nwo-depopulation-agenda.html
* Fluoride: Poisoning the Well
http://cynthiahodges.com/auriga/pages/fluoride.html
* My favorite sources of info: Mike Adams/Health Ranger, Jeffrey Prather, X22 Report
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA (aka Tina Foster) is an attorney (WA) and author at Auriga Books, LLC. Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com and leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com. Website: cynthiahodges.com.
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and President of UFOiTeam.
Margaret Bartley is the President of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Susan (Miss Marple) is a false-flag/conspiracy researcher, as is Emily. Legal Disclaimer: No statements written or oral constitute legal or medical advice.
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