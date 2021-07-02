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The secret in all of the Churches and Cathedrals litterered across our planet. Mind Blowing!
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430 views • July 02, 2021
The SECRET connecting Ancient Cathedrals, Musical Organs, Water and Energy as we know it - MIND BLOWING
I recently watched several videos from a few different creators, but immediately felt i HAD to combine them so others could discover the information. It felt like a tremendous epiphany that I do not think even the individual creators have put together completely. Please watch until the end you will not regret it.
Here are the creators i stole from:
Spacebusters - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
THE NATIONAL (AETHER) GRID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9knthKabfeyr/
AETHER...THE 5TH ELEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXyflkVMaLNy/
Ewaranon / The QuantumRhino Archive - https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Ewaranon--What-on-Earth-Happened----Part-One:1?lid=22629dc88423e69408c4227fc590febd32e14623
The Lost History of Flat Earth - Part 4 - "Back to the Future" - Ewaranon
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth---Part-4---Ewaranon:f?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav&;lid=22629dc88423e69408c4227fc590febd32e14623
I recently watched several videos from a few different creators, but immediately felt i HAD to combine them so others could discover the information. It felt like a tremendous epiphany that I do not think even the individual creators have put together completely. Please watch until the end you will not regret it.
Here are the creators i stole from:
Spacebusters - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
THE NATIONAL (AETHER) GRID
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9knthKabfeyr/
AETHER...THE 5TH ELEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sXyflkVMaLNy/
Ewaranon / The QuantumRhino Archive - https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Ewaranon--What-on-Earth-Happened----Part-One:1?lid=22629dc88423e69408c4227fc590febd32e14623
The Lost History of Flat Earth - Part 4 - "Back to the Future" - Ewaranon
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/The-Lost-History-of-Flat-Earth---Part-4---Ewaranon:f?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav&;lid=22629dc88423e69408c4227fc590febd32e14623
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