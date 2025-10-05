BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Signs of Harvest. 4 Major Celestial Events In 30 Days. Elijah & The 4th Angel Restore 4th Commandment
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
1
41 views • 20 hours ago

Harvest Moon 2025: Watch a rare October supermoon rise amid shooting stars. The famous Harvest Moon — the first of three supermoons of 2025 — will be the first full moon of autumn when it rises on Oct. 6-7. On Monday (Oct. 6) the first supermoon of 2025 will rise big and bright into the autumn sky. Dubbed the Harvest Moon — one of the most famous full moons of the year — it is the first full moon of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, traditionally used to mark the end of the harvest season.


The moon will officially turn full at 11:47 p.m. EST on Monday (3:47 p.m. UTC on Tuesday, October 7) and will appear bright and full on the nights immediately before and after the peak. Dusk on Tuesday will be the best time to see the full moon appear on the eastern horizon, but it’s also worth looking east at dusk on Sunday (Oct. 5) to see the almost-full moon shine just above Saturn, which is about as close to Earth as it ever gets.


According to Almanac, the Harvest Moon is the name given to the full moon closest to the September equinox, which falls on September 22 this year. Its nickname comes from farming folklore about how the full moon’s light enables farmers to gather crops late into the night, not only on the night of the full moon, but also on the nights surrounding it. While September often hosts the Harvest Moon, the lunar calendar designates October as the host in 2025.


US Treasury planning to mint $1 coins with Trump's image. Treasury's draft photos of the $1 coin show Trump in front of an American flag


Lawmakers have left Washington with no end to government shutdown in sight. Shutdown, day 4: Lawmakers left Washington for the weekend appearing no closer to a deal to fund the federal government. Democrats are at an impasse with Republicans and President Donald Trump over enhanced Obamacare subsidies. With no votes expected over the weekend, the shutdown will drag into next week.


Five Signs of Possible US War With Venezuela. Venezuela has accused U.S. combat aircraft of operating just 46 miles off its northern coast, as American forces surge across the Caribbean in what many view as a direct show of military pressure on Nicolas Maduro’s government.


U.S. Military Attacked Boat Off Venezuela, Killing Four Men, Hegseth Says. It was the fourth strike in the Trump administration’s legally disputed campaign targeting suspected drug runners in the Caribbean Sea.


US strikes another alleged drug-trafficking boat near Venezuela, killing 4. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth says operation targeted vessel carrying substantial narcotics headed to America


Russia not in a Cold War, but 'fiery' conflict with West, Moscow says. The war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest since World War II, has sparked the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.


