© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brave Joel Sussmann Presents Vaccine Information to Toronto Health Authority Re Vaccine Hesitancy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • May 17, 2020
Brave Joel Sussmann Presents Vaccine Information to Toronto Health Authority Re vaccine Hesitancy
Joel list off all the basic facts about vaccines about the CDC and FDA and how they are not tested against placebo and much more all in under 4 minutes.
Joel list off all the basic facts about vaccines about the CDC and FDA and how they are not tested against placebo and much more all in under 4 minutes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.