Iran says they destroyed the U.S. Stargate Data Center in the UAE

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Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman: "A massive enemy data center in the UAE was destroyed in the third imposed war. This center was built in the UAE over 20 years, with the assistance and investment of Europeans, the Zionist entity, and the United States, in order to control the region."
The spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces says 50 years of US investments in its bases in West Asia destroyed in war against Iran.
Source @PressTV
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