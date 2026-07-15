THIS THURSDAY ON THE HIGHWIRE!

A homeschool family is facing prison time for refusing to teach gender topics to their children and choosing classical music over rock and roll. We cover that unbelievable story with Jefferey Jaxen, alongside never before seen footage from Strategic Response Partners, who have been on the ground in Venezuela digging earthquake survivors out from the rubble while working against a government trying to block the rescue effort entirely.





Also, Jim Lavalle and Dr. Tyna Moore join for a full panel on peptides. Are they safe, are they regenerative, and where does the line sit between healing, and dangerous drug?





The HighWire, this Thursday at 11 AM Pacific, 2 PM Eastern. 👇





The HighWire with Del Bigtree

📅 July 16, 2026

⏰ Thursday, 11 AM PT | 2 PM ET

📺 Watch at: TheHighWire.com/WATCH