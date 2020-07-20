Unleashing The Beast: How Trump Green-Lit CIA Global Secret War

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Explosive new information has revealed how President Trump in 2018 signed a presidential intelligence finding that gave the CIA unprecedented leeway to conduct secret warfare against Washington's declared enemies. Then-CIA director Mike Pompeo was handed a blank check to attack even foreign charities and news outlets. Plus in today's program: The ongoing US war against the Nordstream pipeline and coronavirus hysteria raised to unprecedented levels.