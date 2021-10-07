WINNING THE WAR AGAINST THERAPEUTIC NIHILISM & TRUSTED TREATMENTS VS UNTESTED NOVEL THERAPIES

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Peter McCullough, MD, MPH speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS on October 2, 2021.
https://www.americaoutloud.com/
From the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
Slides: https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture
Patient Guide: https://aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide/
Papers discussed herein:
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.30.21262866v1.full.pdf
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC8366801/
https://up11.bitchute.com/videos/upload/?upload_code=77qYeeFKrq1Z&;channel=gh6mG8k0Vxr0&cid=74863&cdid=gh6mG8k0Vxr0
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354152774_The_Impact_of_COVID_Vaccination_on_COVID_Death_Rates_Empirical_Evidence_from_California_Illinois
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/health-departments/breakthrough-cases.html
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC7410805/
Source: https://rumble.com/vnbv86-winning-the-war-against-therapeutic-nihilism-and-trusted-treatments-vs-unte.html