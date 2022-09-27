Create New Account
Free The Churches - The Facts
For Such a Time as This
Published 2 months ago

The framers of the 1872 West Virginia Constitution knew exactly what they were doing. COVID showed us what government thinks of churches when they deemed Walmart stores essential and Churches nonessential. A 501c3 church corporation is a partnership between the government and the church. The church is subject to corporate law as defined by the government. A corporation is a creation of the government. 501c3 churches are government churches! You cannot serve two masters!

pastorphil call to decision ctd mphillip hudok butch paugh church incorporation

