Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Message to President Trump
24 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published a day ago |

January 29th, 2023

For every true prophet, there are 5,000 false ones. Pastor Dean dismantles the "NAR/Kingdom Now" theology with scripture from Daniel & Revelation and gives a stern warning to President Trump. Do you truly hate sin or are you STILL going by your own plans and chasing your own dreams? The end is now, do not wait another second to give everything you have to the Lord Jesus Christ!

"But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal" Matthew 6:20

Keywords
trumpprophecyrevelationdean odlenarkingdom now

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket