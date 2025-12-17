❗️ "Russia will achieve the liberation of her historical territories by military means if the other side does not want to engage on diplomacy.

The goals of the Special Military Operation will certainty be achieved!" - Putin

Also said, "Lies and nonsense":

Putin on the claim about Russia's possible attack on Europe.

He noted that politicians in Europe are increasing the "degree of hysteria" and "creating fears" about the inevitability of a clash with Russia in people's minds.

"Russia has always tried to find diplomatic solutions to conflicts until the end. The responsibility for conflicts lies with those who believe that they can talk to Russia from a position of strength," said the president.