Last Night - Several Drones Attempting to Fly into Moscow were Shot Down by Air Defense Systems

Several drones attempting to fly into Moscow were shot down by air defense systems.
One managed to reach the same tower in Moscow-City as last time, causing damage to the facade on the 17th floor.
The result of a Ukrainian drone hitting the IQ Tower in Moscow-City. The same tower was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs the day before.
No reports of injuries.
This following statement was made by the Russian Ministry of Defense
Ukrainian UAVs attempted to attack targets in Moscow. Two were destroyed over the Moscow Region, while another was neutralized and crashed within the "Moscow-City" territory.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.