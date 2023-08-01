Last Night - Several Drones Attempting to Fly into Moscow were Shot Down by Air Defense Systems

Several drones attempting to fly into Moscow were shot down by air defense systems.

One managed to reach the same tower in Moscow-City as last time, causing damage to the facade on the 17th floor.

The result of a Ukrainian drone hitting the IQ Tower in Moscow-City. The same tower was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs the day before.

No reports of injuries.

This following statement was made by the Russian Ministry of Defense



Ukrainian UAVs attempted to attack targets in Moscow. Two were destroyed over the Moscow Region, while another was neutralized and crashed within the "Moscow-City" territory.



