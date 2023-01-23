Electroculture works fantastic!

Had over 3000 tomatoes off 6 plants, and over 40 cucumbers!

A picture of the prize cucumber to cheer us all up at the end LOL..........18x4, not bad!

Also recorded slow mo of the Australian Minors queuing up for a bath.

I've been working on happier projects this year, leaving all the crud behind in 2022!

Coming soon..........



The Sovereign Farm,

People Coin Project! TM ! - hands off voyeur snoops! LOL.



A Very exciting concept that blows the WEFs sustainable society agenda away.

Stable currency backing with sovereign freedom being the Keystone given at birth.



Turn current country liabilities into assets, abundance and sustainability, naturally.

More details to follow........working on the intro video.....

Will need help by those super nature gurus in the Fabulous Freebird Movement.

If still up for it?



Keep rockin' and don't bother knocking.

