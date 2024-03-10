Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Palestinians perform Taraweeh prayers outside Al-Aqsa (Dome of the Rock) compound as IDF set up multiple Checkpoints in the old city of Jerusalem to Prevent their Access to the Mosque
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1009 Subscribers
13 views
Published 15 hours ago

Palestinians perform Taraweeh prayers outside Al-Aqsa compound as Israeli occupation forces set up multiple checkpoints in the old city of Jerusalem to prevent their access to the mosque. First evening of Ramadan.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket